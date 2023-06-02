Essential Items for a More Enjoyable Trip

With summer fast approaching, many of us are getting ready to head on a few trips. Although traveling is exciting, it can also be demanding. That’s why we’ve invited our favorite anti-boyband AQUIHAYAQUIHAY to give us their insights on the essential items that will make any type of trip more enjoyable.

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY is about to start their tour in Mexico, with two sold-out shows in Mexico City. They’ll be performing their latest album, NO ME BUSQUES DONDE MISMO, available on all streaming platforms, along with their fans.

Comfortable Shoes

When traveling, it’s important to have comfortable shoes that you can walk around in for hours. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends investing in a good pair of sneakers or walking shoes that will keep your feet happy and pain-free. This is especially important if you plan on doing a lot of sightseeing or exploring on foot.

Portable Charger

A portable charger is a must-have item for any type of trip. This will ensure that your phone, camera, and other electronic devices are always charged and ready to use. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends getting one with multiple ports so that you can charge more than one device at a time.

Reusable Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial when traveling. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends bringing a reusable water bottle that you can refill throughout the day. This will not only save you money but also help reduce plastic waste.

Travel Pillow

If you’re taking a long flight or car ride, a travel pillow can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY suggests getting one that can be easily compressed and packed in your carry-on luggage.

Headphones

Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or just walking around a new city, headphones can provide a much-needed escape. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends investing in a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones to block out any unwanted noise and help you relax.

Reusable Tote Bag

A reusable tote bag is a versatile item that can come in handy for a variety of situations. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY suggests using it as a beach bag, grocery bag, or even as a carry-on bag for any souvenirs you may pick up along the way.

First Aid Kit

Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, so it’s important to be prepared. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends packing a small first aid kit that includes band-aids, pain relievers, and any prescription medications you may need.

Travel Journal

Keeping a travel journal is a great way to document your trip and reflect on your experiences. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends bringing a small notebook and pen to jot down notes, sketch, or write down your thoughts.

Sunscreen

Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays is important, especially if you’re spending a lot of time outdoors. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY recommends bringing a high SPF sunscreen and reapplying throughout the day.

Comfortable Clothing

When traveling, it’s important to be comfortable. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY suggests packing clothing that is versatile and easy to layer. This will allow you to adapt to different weather conditions and activities.

With these essential items, you’ll be prepared for any type of trip and able to enjoy your travels to the fullest. Bon voyage!

