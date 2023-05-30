Travel tips for Cebuanos: Exploring Further: 5 Tips for Cebuanos to Enhance their Travel Ventures

Exploring the Best of Cebu with Klook: 5 Things to Know

Klook, a travel and leisure e-commerce mobile app, offers a vast array of experiences anytime and anywhere. With over 515,000 travel experiences across more than 1,500 destinations, Klook empowers travelers to explore the world. Cebuano travelers can make the most out of their travels with these five things to know about the app:

Klook Cebu Pass: Available to both local and international tourists alike, the Klook Cebu Pass offers an incredible selection of 14 thrilling attractions that showcase what Cebu has to offer. From captivating theme parks to convenient day passes, these offerings empower individuals to craft their own personalized itineraries, tailored to their unique definition of joy. With the added benefit of bypassing multiple entrance fees, booking through Klook presents an excellent opportunity to save money while enjoying a fulfilling travel experience. Combo hotel packages: Klook introduces an innovative program known as Stay+ deals, offering enticing packages that combine premier activities with hotel promotions. These bundles include not only comfortable accommodations but also convenient airport transfers, admission tickets to renowned attractions, WiFi access, and more, all at discounted rates. Cebu special promotions: Cebuanos have the privilege of receiving a 10 percent discount on bookings for experiences and attractions through the Klook website. Simply use the code “CEBUSAVE10” when making your reservation before Aug. 31, 2023. Moreover, be on the lookout for upcoming campaigns this year that aim to enhance Cebu-specific experiences and further promote the growth of Cebu users, showcasing top global destinations. Domestic tourism: Klook Philippines is dedicated to uplifting local tourism by simplifying the process of connecting travelers with activities through digitalization. This includes partnering with local merchants, running targeted promotions for Cebu users, and facilitating seamless bookings and payments. As a lot of things are now done online, we believe that digitalization is key to the continued growth of the tourism industry, and we at Klook are continuously working hard to innovate and make our platform more accessible to consumers and merchants in Cebu,” said Ullar Sy-Roqueza, Klook Philippines associate director for marketing. Content Kreator program: Klook has garnered an impressive 3.8 million active users in the Philippines and an outstanding 96 percent positive rating. As a result, travel content creators are now joining forces with Klook to create even more memorable travel experiences. This exciting initiative brings together content creators and tastemakers who share their incredible journeys through Klook. One notable example is Cebu-based influencer Kryz Uy and her family, who recently explored Singapore and shared their delightful experiences with Klook. The Content Kreator program makes Klook a trusted platform for exceptional travel adventures.

In conclusion, Klook offers a wide range of experiences and packages to help travelers explore the best of Cebu. With the Klook Cebu Pass, combo hotel packages, special promotions, domestic tourism initiatives, and the Content Kreator program, Klook is an excellent platform for planning a fulfilling and memorable travel experience.

