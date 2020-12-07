Travis Kuhl Death -Dead-Obituaries : Travis Kuhl has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Class of 1996

Robert Travis Kuhl, 42, of Urbandale, formerly of Creston died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Urbandale.

Robert Travis Kuhl, son of Robert M. Kuhl and Denise M. (Priebe) Kuhl, was born Dec. 13, 1977, in Des Moines. He graduated from Creston High School in 1996 where he was very involved in football, basketball and baseball. In 2000 he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in finance and management information systems.

Travis first worked for Principal Financial in Des Moines. Bored with the confinements of the financial world he started a part-time vending business out of his garage and gradually built it into a full-time city-wide business. Vending Services, Inc. based in West Des Moines currently services all of Des Moines and the surrounding suburbs.

Travis and his wife Nikki made their home in Urbandale. His passions included his family, Iowa Hawkeye athletics and Detroit Lions football.

Survivors include his wife, Nikki Thies; daughter Cali Carroll Kuhl; sons: Robert Kiptyn Kuhl and Cooper True Kuhl, all at home; parents Dr. Bob and Denise Kuhl of Creston; father and mother-in law Dr. Steve and Sue Thies of Des Moines; two brothers: Tanner (Stephanie) Kuhl of Whitefish, Montana and Dr. Taften (Lori) Kuhl of Springfield, IIllinois; brothers-in-law Marc and Jake Thies of Des Moines; sister-in-law Christy Thies (Tim Brickley) of Des Moines; two nieces; three nephews and a host of extended family and friends.