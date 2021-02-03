Travis Parnell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Travis Parnell has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Travis Parnell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Matt Guevara 16h · Rest easy brother. You were a great friend when I needed someone. One day we will meet again. Travis Parnell 4343 9 Comments Like Comment Share
