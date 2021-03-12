Travis Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Travis Roberts has Died.

Travis Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Jessica O’Shields Clark 11h · I will never forget the first time I ever laid eyes on Travis Roberts and Tydre Salters-Young. I literally watched both of you grow from boys to men. You both have faced difficulties in life and over came those difficulties together. I’m proud to say that I know both of these young men. Travis may you Rest In Peace, it’s not goodbye it’s till we meet again!

Source: (9) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

TaMarrah Wood

Travis Roberts I just saw you yesterday and it breaks my heart that just like that you’re gone. I told you before you left the deli with your food to be safe on your bike and little did I know that I would never see you again. Life is just too short. Rip ❤️

Stephanie Steely

I’m so sad he always made me laugh.Gone to soon for sure