Travis Roy Death -Dead : Paralyzed ex-BU Hockey Player has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Travis Roy Paralyzed ex-BU Hockey Player has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

RT @AYHL: Travis Roy turned his personal tragedy into a message of hope and determination for so many others. Our thoughts are with his family.

Tributes

Countless conversations, emails, texts with my friend. He just loved to talk hockey. Frozen in that chair always tightened my chest with sadness. But, he became a pass first human improving the life of many with his grit and relentlessness. Travis Roy was 45. Skate again, my man. pic.twitter.com/nuiMCffDEa — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 29, 2020

Mark Devore wrote

The thing is BU did not just retire his number because he was tragically injured. They retired it because his post-injury life he exemplified the class, grit, determination, strength, and perseverance (I could go on) that the BU hockey program strives to stand for

Jeff O’Brien wrote

8 years old. Terriers were my team. I sheepishly called the donation line with my brother and Dad and donated my piggy bank. RIP Travis

Anthony Villanti wrote

He was once the Commencement Speaker at Utica College and I had the honor to escort him and his father for the weekend. Both he and his father were two of the nicest people I ever got to spend time with, and his speech to the students was filled with wisdom, passion, and hope.

Tipsy Batman wrote

I’ve only gotten emotional reading a book once and it was his autobiography. The way he detailed his dad coming out on the ice when he was injured and their small conversation made me sob like a baby. RIP Travis, truly the best.

Brett Mcwherter wrote

His story touched my life in a positive way and countless others. Heaven gained a real hero and angel today. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones and family.

Rich Hanley wrote

A great man gone. May we and all who follow us on this planet be guided and inspired by his strength and indomitable spirit. Folded hands

Phillip J Abraham Jr wrote

I read his book in 6th grade. As a hockey player, it showed me how hard he worked before, and after this injury. He was such an inspiration.

Chuck ONE wrote

My condolences to the Travis Roy family and his wonderful foundation! Forever grateful to his benevolence in modifying my home to make it more wheelchair friendly!! Thank you again!

Bob Riley wrote

I remember a young lad skating by himself in a partially lit arena working on his stick handling and skating skills. He loved the game of hockey and believed that he would one day play again. I am sure he is right now. God Bless him and give comfort to his family.