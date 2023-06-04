“Travis Rudolph lawyer Marc Shiner”: Everything You Need to Know About Marc Shiner, Travis Rudolph’s Lawyer

Helping Travis Rudolph Gain Back His Freedom: Meet Marc Shiner, The Defense Lawyer Battling It Out In Court

Travis Rudolph, a former American Football wide receiver, is currently on trial for murder. To help him gain back his freedom, Marc Shiner is the defense lawyer battling it all out in court. Let’s take a closer look at who Marc Shiner is and everything you need to know about him.

Who Is Marc Shiner?

Marc Shiner is a very respectable lawyer who is licensed to practice in Florida, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida. He received his B.A. from Hofstra University and earned his law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

With over 28 years of experience, Marc Shiner has had experience with all kinds of criminal cases. Most of his cases have been with high-profile members of the state and are mostly covered by the press.

Areas of Expertise

Marc Shiner handles all criminal cases, including all white-collar crimes, drug offenses, conspiracy, murder, DUI manslaughter, fraud, robbery, domestic battery, Nebbia Hold Hearings, RICO, money laundering, sex crimes, child pornography, and all other state and federal felony charges.

Experience

Marc Shiner is a former major crimes prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office who had worked for almost 13 years before going solo to help out others in need. He has been recognized by many organizations for his excellent work in the legal field.

Personal Life

Marc Shiner hardly shares information about his personal life with the general public. It is said he has a beautiful wife and lovely kids. It is unfortunate that details pertaining to his family have been kept private from the media.

Conclusion

Marc Shiner is a well-respected defense lawyer who has helped many individuals facing criminal charges. He is currently representing Travis Rudolph, a former American Football wide receiver charged with murder. With his extensive experience and expertise in criminal law, Marc Shiner is doing everything in his power to help Travis Rudolph gain back his freedom.

Marc Shiner attorney Travis Rudolph legal representation Shiner law group Rudolph’s legal team Marc Shiner bio

News Source : Ghanafuo.com

Source Link :Who is Travis Rudolph lawyer? Meet Marc Shiner & everything you need to know/