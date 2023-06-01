“Treasure Questline Honkai Star Rail”: The Honkai Star Rail: Unraveling the Identity of the Thief [Treasure Hunt Quest]

Honkai Star Rail features a variety of quests, including companion missions that are considered side quests for characters that have been acquired. One such quest is for Hook, who is featured in the Old Foreman’s Treasure questline, during which players are also required to find out Honkai Star Rail Who Is The Thief. This article will guide you through the questline and provide tips to complete it successfully.

To start the Old Foreman’s Treasure questline, you need to be Trailblazer level 16. Once you have reached the required level, go to the missions tab and head to the Underworld to interact with Julian, who will trigger the start of the quest and will tell you to look for Hook.

Hook can be found by taking the space anchor at the Overlook, heading uphill, and finding her near a Vagrant Camp. After talking to Hook outside the clinic, the hunt for Honkai Star Rail Who Is The Thief begins. An interaction with Swetta reveals the possibility of four suspects who stole the “treasure“.

Cook is the first suspect, who is stuck between two tents behind a campfire, and he denies it and puts the blame on the helper. The second suspect is the Tailor, who is quiet but honest; therefore, she is not the suspect. The third suspect is the Helper, who is highly nervous and deemed innocent. The final suspect is the merchant, who refuses to answer at first but finally does and is not the suspect either. After that, interaction with Sampo reveals that the Cook is the thief, and the quest ends.

During the quest, players need to go to Natasha’s Clinic for a checkup for Fersman, who Vagrants cornered, and a battle ensued. After the health checkup, players are asked to inquire about what happened to Fersman’s vein detector. The questline also involves investigating the four suspects to find out Honkai Star Rail Who Is The Thief.

The Old Foreman’s Treasure questline is an exciting addition to Honkai Star Rail, and completing it successfully can provide players with rewards and a sense of accomplishment. The questline involves a lot of investigative work and requires players to pay attention to details to solve the mystery.

