Treat Williams, known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘Deep Rising’, passes away at 71.

Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ and ‘Deep Rising’ Star, Dies at 71

Veteran actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in popular TV series “Everwood” and blockbuster movie “Deep Rising,” has passed away at the age of 71. The news of his death was confirmed by his family on Monday.

Williams had a long and successful career in Hollywood, with over 100 film and television credits to his name. He was best known for his role as Dr. Andrew Brown in the critically acclaimed drama series “Everwood,” which aired from 2002 to 2006.

He also appeared in several popular films, including “Hair,” “Prince of the City,” and “The Phantom.” Williams was widely regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actors of his generation.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed, but his family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved actor, remembering him as a kind and generous man who will be greatly missed.

