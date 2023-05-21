treatment accessibility: Despite government promise, mental health patients still have to travel hundreds of miles for treatment.

Mental Health Patients in England Still Traveling Hundreds of Miles for Treatment

Two years after the UK government promised to end the “completely unacceptable” practice of forcing mental health patients to travel hundreds of miles for treatment, patients are still being separated from their families and support networks. Some patients have been sent as far as 380 miles from their homes, according to data revealed under the Freedom of Information Act by Labour. The number of patients being sent out of their local area for treatment is rising again after falling during the pandemic. In February, 420 “out of area” treatments were started because no local beds were available – up from 240 in February 2020. The most recent NHS England records show that 720 out-of-area placements are deemed “inappropriate,” putting patients’ recovery at risk.

Dr Mayura Deshpande, an associate registrar for policy at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that targets for eliminating the practice had been “widely missed” and called for an urgent plan for the proper funding of mental health services. She stated that “It’s completely unacceptable that some mental health patients are having to travel hundreds of miles for care at a time when they are at their most vulnerable. We urgently need more funding for mental health services so that patients can receive the best standard of care not only when they need it, but also where they need it. This funding should help ensure there are sufficient beds and appropriate community services in place to meet the needs of an area’s population.”

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, is set to make a major speech on the NHS on Monday, in which he will warn that the service is “not sustainable unless we make serious, deep, long-term changes.” Although he will acknowledge the care provided by the NHS, he will state that increased funding alone will not solve the problems facing the service. “We need to fix the fundamentals, renew its purpose, make it fit for the future,” he will say.

Sarah Scobie, of the Nuffield Trust thinktank, said that demand for mental health beds has been increasing since the pandemic. She added that more beds alone were not a solution in mental health services and called for greater investment in prevention and more staff in care settings outside hospitals and in local communities.

The shadow minister for mental health, Rosena Allin-Khan, accused the government of running down mental healthcare over the past 13 years and pledged that the Labour party would “guarantee that mental health support is there when you need it.” The party has promised to recruit 8,500 new mental health support staff.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care stated that the government is committed to ending inappropriate out-of-area placements for patients. The department is investing an extra £2.3bn per year in mental health services by 2023-24 so that an additional 2 million people can get the support they need, and investing an extra £150m to support people experiencing mental health crises.

News Source : Michael Savage

Source Link :Mental health patients forced to travel hundreds of miles for treatment despite government pledge | Mental health/