treatment: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment: An Overview

Patellar Luxation: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Patellar luxation is a medical condition that occurs when the kneecap is dislocated from its normal position. This usually happens due to an abrupt change in direction and movement and is common in adolescents, especially those who are sporty. It is a temporary dislocation that can be put back in place by a doctor. In some cases, surgery may be necessary.

The kneecap is a small protective bone that attaches near the lower part of the femur. It moves up and down in a groove called the trochlea, allowing the knee to bend and straighten. The kneecap is held in place by muscles and ligaments, which, in the event of an injury, can cause pain and difficulty bending the knee.

Depending on the severity of the injury, there will be either a patellar subluxation or a patellar dislocation. The former is a common injury in children and adolescents, but it can also occur in adulthood. It is a non-serious event that normally does not require surgery. However, in the case of a more serious injury requiring surgery, new intervention techniques are now so advanced that a full recovery is very likely.

Most patellar luxations do not require surgical treatment. In the case of a subluxation or a first injury, a different procedure is always attempted, with the doctor gently moving the patella back into place. In this case, the luxation is treated by putting the person at rest and having them do specific exercises to put the kneecap back in place. The doctor may also prescribe a course of physiotherapy to fully recover and the use of a crutch to take weight off the knee. As well as braces to immobilize it and specialized footwear to relieve pressure on the kneecap.

In cases of more serious injuries, an operation may be necessary. One of the operations that one can undergo is the reconstruction of the medial patellofemoral ligament. This is the ligament that pulls the kneecap towards the inside of the leg. When this is weak or damaged, the kneecap can dislocate outwards. In this operation, the ligament is reconstructed using a small piece of tendon taken either from a donor or from the biceps femoris muscle.

Exercises can help strengthen the leg muscles and reduce the possibility of injury not only to the kneecap but also to the knee. These are exercises that can be done every day and take little time. Even if you find them tedious to do, it is good to perform them to strengthen the muscles and decrease the likelihood of patellar luxation. Some of the exercises that can be done to prevent patellar luxation are squats and leg lifts.

Preventing dislocations is to wear appropriate protective clothing in contact sports, so as to protect the knee in the event of blows that can injure the leg and knee. Wearing a brace can help prevent recurrences.

In conclusion, patellar luxation can be a painful and uncomfortable condition, but with proper treatment and prevention, it can be prevented and treated. It is essential to consult a doctor in case of a dislocation to prevent further damage and ensure a full recovery.

