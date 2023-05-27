“treatment for diagnosis”: What About Treatment? Striving for Accurate Diagnosis in the Labour Movement

Labour’s Health Mission: Addressing the UK’s Health Challenges

Introduction

The UK is facing a plethora of health challenges, including stalled life expectancy gains, increasing bad health years, and record numbers of people not working due to health issues. Addressing these challenges is crucial for social justice and prosperity. In a recent report, IPPR’s commission on health and prosperity found that long-term sickness costs the UK economy £43bn in 2023, equivalent to 2% of GDP. Health and the economy are the top two public concerns, making it a potential vote winner. Here, we discuss Labour’s health mission and its potential impact on the nation’s health.

Labour’s Health Mission

Labour’s health mission is critical, as health is the foundation of social justice and prosperity. The party’s commitment to making significant improvements in healthy life expectancy and health inequality is particularly important. Healthy lives are essential for achieving social justice and prosperity, and delivering them requires more than just the NHS. Currently, healthy life expectancy is below the state pension age in the UK, and it varies widely throughout the country. Improving the nation’s health requires system-wide change.

System-Wide Change

Three reasons contribute to the UK’s failure to progress in recent years. First, we fail to “price in” the long-term value of health when making economic assessments of various interventions. Second, we struggle to coordinate action across government. Third, unlike for climate and net zero, we lack a long-term, legally established aspiration for creating better health. The IPPR commission on health and prosperity has made recommendations to change the architecture of government to enable progress, including committing to a long-term mission, backed up by a new institution equivalent to the climate change committee, to coordinate progress across government and hold departments accountable. Labour’s leaders have adopted these commitments, which are a welcome move towards a wider system change.

Funding for Prevention

An elephant in the room is how far Labour will commit to spending on prevention. There needs to be a wider system change as to how we value social investment in health, as currently, this is often stifled. There may be ways to raise tax revenues for this that simultaneously deliver public health improvements – like the successful soft drinks levy. Such levies on other health-harming industries such as alcohol, tobacco, vaping, and social media could yield the same benefits, leading to innovation and helping us all lead healthier lives. The revenues generated could then be redistributed to ensure it has a progressive impact and further supports people’s health.

Conclusion

Labour’s adoption of a health mission shows the party has begun to think differently about how to meet the UK’s stark health challenges. Its vision still needs to be completed, but it’s a highly encouraging sign that the party’s leaders seem to understand that better health is the medicine our country and economy most desperately need. Addressing the health challenges requires system-wide change, and funding for prevention is a crucial step towards achieving healthy lives for all.

News Source : LabourList

Source Link :toward the right diagnosis but what about the treatment? – LabourList/