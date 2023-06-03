treatment of migraine: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment – Rewritten

Pain and fever are common symptoms of otitis, an inflammation of the ear that can affect different parts of the organ. The use of paracetamol and ibuprofen-based painkillers can relieve these symptoms. There are three types of otitis: external otitis, otitis media, and chronic otitis media.

External otitis, also known as swimmer’s ear, is an inflammation of the external auditory canal that is often caused by contact with polluted water or small wounds on the walls of the ear canal. Symptoms include itching, pain, erythema, hyperemia, oedema, impaired hearing, and otorrhea. Complications are rare but can include otorrhea, hearing loss, and, in rare cases, endocranial infections.

Otitis media is an inflammation of the middle ear that is often accompanied by an upper respiratory tract infection. Symptoms include ear pain, inflammation, nasal congestion, cough, sore throat, and fever. Causes are bacteria or viruses, and the condition is common in young children. Complications can include perforation of the eardrum, impaired hearing, and severe tinnitus.

Chronic otitis media is a protracted form of otitis media that lasts longer than six months and may involve neighbouring areas. There are four types of chronic otitis media: simple chronic media, chronic exudative otitis media, chronic atelectasis media, and cholesteatomatous media. Symptoms are related to the stage of the disease and can include recurrent episodes of otorrhea or constant and slowly worsening hearing loss.

Complications of otitis media are not frequent but can include labyrinthitis, mastoiditis, cholesteatoma, speech disorders, facial paralysis, meningitis, and cerebral abscess. Certain behaviours can help reduce the risk of infection, such as vaccination, avoidance of cigarette smoke, and breastfeeding.

Treatment for otitis depends on the type and severity of the condition. For external otitis, painkillers and antibiotics are recommended if symptoms persist or worsen. For otitis media, antibiotics are prescribed if the condition is bacterial. In chronic otitis media, pharmacological treatment is usually effective in preventing complications.

In conclusion, otitis is a common condition that can affect different parts of the ear. Pain and fever can be relieved by using painkillers, and treatment depends on the type and severity of the condition. Complications are rare but can be serious, so it is important to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

