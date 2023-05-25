“Tree Accident in India” today : Bike Riders in India: One Dead and Two Critically Injured in Tree Collapse Incident

Fatal Accident in India as Tree Falls on Bike, Leaving One Dead and Two Injured today 2023.

A 23-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured when a tree fell on their motorcycle due to strong winds in Haroli area of Himachal Pradesh. The three victims, residents of Ajauli Tehsil, were taken to a nearby hospital where Sundan was declared dead and Rishu, who was in critical condition, was referred to PGI Chandigarh. Anshul Kapila is undergoing treatment at Una Hospital.

Read Full story : India News | One Dead, Two Seriously Injured as Tree Falls on Bike /

News Source : PTI

India accident news Tree fall accident India Bike accident India Fatal tree fall India India road safety news