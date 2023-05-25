“Tree Accident in India” today : Bike Riders in India: One Dead and Two Critically Injured in Tree Collapse Incident

Posted on May 25, 2023

Fatal Accident in India as Tree Falls on Bike, Leaving One Dead and Two Injured today 2023.
A 23-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured when a tree fell on their motorcycle due to strong winds in Haroli area of Himachal Pradesh. The three victims, residents of Ajauli Tehsil, were taken to a nearby hospital where Sundan was declared dead and Rishu, who was in critical condition, was referred to PGI Chandigarh. Anshul Kapila is undergoing treatment at Una Hospital.

News Source : PTI

