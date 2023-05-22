“Tree Root Protection”: Preventing Trees from Contributing to Subsidence: Tips and Tricks

The Dos and Don’ts of Planting Trees and Shrubs at Home

The UK is set for a gardening revolution, with 33% of residential gardens expected to see new trees, hedges, or shrubs introduced this year. However, as witnessed during the UK heatwave in 2022, changing weather patterns mean that residents are facing hotter, drier summers, potentially increasing the risk of subsidence. Aviva, the insurer, has put together the following guidance to help keen gardeners minimize the risk of subsidence at their homes:

Dos:

Choose your tree variety wisely: Certain types of trees – including poplar, willow, elm, and oak – are more likely to cause problems than others, due to their long, fine root structures. Lower water demand trees include birch, elder, hazel, and magnolia. Residents may wish to consult an arborist for expert advice if they are unsure about which varieties to plant.

Maintain your trees by pollarding or thinning their branches. This will reduce the amount of water they require and will therefore allow moisture to remain in the soil.

Keep a close eye on trees close to your property or garden. If a tree is in the street or on a neighboring property, it’s still possible to affect your home or outbuildings if positioned close to your structures, so be mindful of any signs of shifting or cracking.

Don’ts:

Don’t plant trees or large shrubs close to your buildings. Most people will think about their home, but the same applies to garages and outbuildings. Also remember that a cluster of smaller, individual hedge plants can have a greater impact when grouped together. A suitable distance will depend on the type of subsoil, variety of tree, and depth of foundations, so if in any doubt, check with an expert.

Consider whether shrubs could be moved if they are too close to your property. If a shrub was planted after the home was built and is still relatively small, it may be possible to reposition them elsewhere.

Do not remove or modify a tree which has a preservation order, unless you have all the appropriate consents.

Watch out for leaky drains: Leaks from drains or water mains can also lead to issues as they can soften soil or even wash it away, causing the land to sink downwards. Sandy, gritty soils are more susceptible to this issue. Check your gutters and drainpipes too and make sure they’re well maintained, in case they are leaking.

Be particularly vigilant if clay soils are common in your region. Subsidence is more likely to occur in areas where clay soils are prevalent, because they are more prone to shrinking during hot weather. Clay soils are more common in southern England, so residents here are warned to be on their guard.

Waseem Malik, Chief Claims Officer for Aviva UK&I General Insurance says, “Prevention is the best cure, so we are encouraging gardeners to think carefully if they intend to start planting this year, to ensure their homes and gardens are climate-ready. Trees and shrubs can be beautiful additions to gardens, but they can grow to such proportions both above and below the surface. This can cause all manner of problems if they are planted too close to structures. We’d urge people to do a bit of research before they start making changes to their outdoor spaces, to avoid any issues further down the line.”

In conclusion, residents should be cautious when planting trees and shrubs near their homes. By choosing the right variety, avoiding planting trees or large shrubs too close to buildings, maintaining trees, keeping a close eye on trees near your property, not removing or modifying trees with a preservation order, watching out for leaky drains, and being vigilant of clay soils, residents can minimize the risk of subsidence. With proper planning and care, residents can enjoy beautiful gardens without compromising the safety of their homes.

Tree root damage and subsidence Soil compaction and subsidence around trees Preventing tree-related subsidence through proper planting and care The impact of subsidence on tree health and growth Identifying and addressing subsidence issues around trees in urban areas

News Source : aviva.com

Source Link :Subsidence and trees – how to avoid that sinking feeling/