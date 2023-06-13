Tremont woman identified as victim in hit-and-run death: Amber Robbins, 35

Amber Robbins, victim of hit-and-run in Southwest Harbor : Tremont woman Amber Robbins found dead in Southwest Harbor ditch, death investigated as hit-and-run

The body of a Tremont woman, Amber Robbins, was discovered in a ditch next to Route 102 in Southwest Harbor on Sunday. The discovery was made by a passerby who called the police at around 11:30 a.m. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that Robbins died from blunt force trauma and her death is being investigated as a hit-and-run car crash. Maine State Police investigators closed a long stretch of Route 102 while they combed the area for clues on Sunday evening. Anyone who may have seen anything near 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700. Main Street in Southwest Harbor follows Route 102 from where Bass Harbor and Seawall roads intersect south of downtown to the boundary of Acadia National Park at the top of Carroll’s Hill.

