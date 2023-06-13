Trending News: Despite Breakup, Love Endures! Tiger Shroff Sends Wishes to Disha Patni, But What Caused the Split?







Disha Patani’s Birthday

Disha Patani’s 31st birthday

Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday on 13th June. Her father Jagdish Singh Patni is a police officer and mother is a health inspector. Her elder sister Khushboo is a lieutenant in the Indian Army. She also has a younger brother named Suryansh. Disha studied engineering from Amity University, Lucknow. She won the beauty contest in the year 2013. She stepped into the acting world with the Telugu movie ‘Loafer’ and today is a famous Bollywood actress.

Ex-boyfriend Tiger wished Disha

On Disha’s birthday, her ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff has congratulated her on her birthday. He shared an old photo with Disha and wrote in the caption, ‘Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings. Love, happiness always. Happy birthday Disha Patni. On the other hand, Tiger’s mother Ayesha has also wished Disha – ‘Happiest Birthday Dishu’. My most favorite shopping partner. Have a nice year.

When was the first meeting?

According to information, Disha Patni and Tiger Shroff first met during the shooting of the music video Befikra. After this, in the year 2018, both also worked in ‘Baaghi 2’. Disha also shot for the special song of ‘Baaghi 3’. During all this, Disha and Tiger came closer. From dinner dates to special occasions, the two were always seen together. Disha had even mingled with Tiger’s family. Even during the Corona epidemic, Disha was at Tiger’s house. Both had cherished their relationship for 6 years.

Why did the breakup happen?

But the relationship of both was noticed. Some reports suggest that Disha had sought commitment from Tiger. They wanted to get married, but Tiger was not yet ready for it. He wanted to focus on his professional life.

On the other hand, some reports suggest that Tiger had started dating Akanksha Sharma. The two were together in Casanova. It is even said that Akanksha was the reason behind the breakup of Tiger and Disha’s relationship.

Whom is Disha dating now?

According to the reports, after separating from Tiger, Disha took the hand of Alexander Alex Illic. Disha has shared photos with rumored boyfriend many times. However, he has not made an official announcement regarding this relationship as well.

Tiger Shroff movies

On the other hand, Tiger is very busy with his films. He was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’. He will be seen in ‘Ganpat’. She also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar.





