Trending Now! The Lyrics of “Why Mr. Messi” Made Popular by Aldi Taher, Used as the Official FIFA Account’s Video Backsound.

KILAT.COM – The lyrics to the song “Why Mr. Messi” by Aldi Taher have gained popularity on social media and even been used as a soundtrack by FIFA’s official account. Aldi Taher’s name is once again a topic of discussion after he wrote a song that includes a plea to Lionel Messi to come to a match on June 19th. FIFA World Cup’s account posted a video clip of Messi playing with the Argentine national team at the World Cup, accompanied by Aldi Taher’s song.

Interestingly, this video with Aldi Taher’s song as the soundtrack has received 185,960 likes and 11,507 comments on Instagram. In the song, Aldi Taher expresses how much soccer fans want to see Lionel Messi in person. The FIFA World Cup account even wrote the phrase “Abang kita semua, Leo Messi” in Indonesian, which means “Our brother, Leo Messi”. Here are the lyrics to “Why Mr. Messi”:

“Come to Indonesia Mr. Messi Why?”

“Please come to Indonesia man.”

“We’re waiting for you bro We love you.”

“Why don’t you come to Indonesia.”





Aldi Taher Why Mr Messi FIFA Official Account Trending Music Background Music for Videos