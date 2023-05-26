“trendy natural hairstyles”: Newest Natural Hairstyles

Natural hairstyles are becoming increasingly popular, as more and more people embrace their natural hair texture. From curly to kinky, there are a variety of styles that can be achieved with natural hair. Here are some of the latest natural hairstyles that you can try.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are a protective style that can be worn on any hair type. To achieve this style, the hair is sectioned and twisted into small knots. The knots can be left as is or unraveled for a curly look. Bantu knots are a great option for those who want a low maintenance style that can last for a few days.

Braids

Braids are a classic natural hairstyle that can be worn in a variety of different ways. From box braids to cornrows, there are many different styles to choose from. Braids are a great protective style that can help to promote hair growth and prevent breakage.

Twist-Outs

Twist-outs are a great way to achieve defined curls without using heat. To achieve this style, the hair is sectioned and twisted using a twisting cream or gel. Once the hair is dry, the twists are unraveled to reveal beautiful, defined curls. Twist-outs are a great option for those who want a low maintenance style that can last for a few days.

Afro

The afro is a classic natural hairstyle that has been popular for decades. This style can be achieved by simply allowing the hair to grow out and embracing its natural texture. The afro is a great option for those who want a low maintenance style that can be worn in a variety of different ways.

High Puff

The high puff is a simple and easy natural hairstyle that can be achieved in just a few minutes. To achieve this style, the hair is gathered into a ponytail and then pulled forward to create a puff on the top of the head. The high puff is a great option for those who want a quick and easy style that can be worn on a daily basis.

Wash and Go

The wash and go is a simple and easy natural hairstyle that can be achieved by simply washing the hair and allowing it to air dry. This style is great for those who want a low maintenance style that can be worn on a daily basis. To enhance the curls, a curl defining cream or gel can be applied to the hair while it is wet.

Pineapple

The pineapple is a great natural hairstyle for those with longer hair. To achieve this style, the hair is gathered into a high ponytail on the top of the head. The hair is then secured with a hair tie and allowed to fall forward, creating a pineapple shape. The pineapple is a great option for those who want a low maintenance style that can be worn on a daily basis.

In conclusion, there are many natural hairstyles that can be achieved with curly or kinky hair. From Bantu knots to twist-outs, there are many different styles to choose from. Whether you want a protective style or a low maintenance style, there is a natural hairstyle that will work for you.

