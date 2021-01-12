Trenton Banegas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trenton Banegas has Died.
Trenton Banegas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Bonnie LaChappa 21h · I’ve suffered many losses in my life time. My own son at 18. I totally understand how fragile life is. In a blink of an eye all can be m lost my nephew Trenton Banegas was an amazing young man and he loved many things but I truly know Katie Voelker was his passion and his soul mate. The hole the two have left in our family will weigh on us forever, Please all my friends and family please send prayers to Katie’s family.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.