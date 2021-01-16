Tresean Spears Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tresean Spears has Died.

Rhonda Kenyetta Whitaker 12h · Thanks for your Love and concern Everyone.. Some times in life we are gifted Sons and Daughters by God My First Marriage Gifted me 2 son's Nathaniel Spears Jr and Tre'sean Spears. My heart is Heavy because when we lose or leave relationships and decide to divorce your still left with the love for and of the children and Family member we Encounter from our journey in these Relationships and while I am not the biological mother of this Amazing giving loving young man He was still my son. I Loved him as my own son. I'm only clarifying out of respect for My son's Birth Mother who has never denied me the pleasure of Loving our son Or being his Mom.. I'm so sorry Beloved rest well baby boy I Love you foreva.. and a day.. 153153