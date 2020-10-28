Trevor Adair Death -Dead :Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach has died.

Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach Trevor Adair has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

Hook Bruner 2 hrs · It is with a heavy heart that I share the terrible news of the sudden passing of Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach Trevor Adair. No one exemplified Generosity more than Trevor. Please keep His family as well as all of Trevor’s friends in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you Trevor for a full life well lived.

Tributes

@BrownMensSoccer I wanted to share the sad news about the passing of Trevor Adair, who coached at Brown from 1991-‘94. I would say that he led the charge to bring Brown Men’s Soccer back to the national stage. https://t.co/l01h1dNNgp — Josh Parker (@rekrap1974) October 28, 2020

Very saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Trevor Adair. Refereed his teams for years at @ClemsonMSoccer when I was a young(er) referee. Always intense and a good challenge to referee with stellar soccer players coming from his teams. RIP — Corey Rockwell (@coreyrock) October 28, 2020

Wes Long @MT_CoachWesLong wrote

Coach Trevor Adair was my friend and brother. He treated me like family from the day I met him. He had the unique ability to make every person in a room feel like his best friend. You were electric, loving, and loyal. Rest well Coach. Love you always. North American Irish Coaches @nairishcoaches wrote

The soccer community and the irish soccer community across the nation are waking up with a heavy heart at the news of the passing of Trevor Adair. Rest In Peace

Losing Nick Markulin (@BRSoccerChi) and Trevor Adair (Clemson/Brown/ODU), in the same week, are huge losses for their families and also the soccer community. Both gone way too young. Just another reminder that life is precious and short. — Stan Anderson (@soccer_coach) October 28, 2020