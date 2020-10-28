Trevor Adair Death -Dead :Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach has died.

By | October 28, 2020
0 Comment

Trevor Adair Death -Dead :Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach has died.

Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach Trevor Adair has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 28, 2020.

Hook Bruner 2 hrs  · It is with a heavy heart that I share the terrible news of the sudden passing of Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach Trevor Adair. No one exemplified Generosity more than Trevor. Please keep His family as well as all of Trevor’s friends in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you Trevor for a full life well lived.

Source: (20+) Soccer Supporters of Clemson | Facebook

Tributes 

Wes Long @MT_CoachWesLong wrote 
Coach Trevor Adair was my friend and brother. He treated me like family from the day I met him. He had the unique ability to make every person in a room feel like his best friend. You were electric, loving, and loyal. Rest well Coach. Love you always.

North American Irish Coaches @nairishcoaches wrote 
The soccer community and the irish soccer community across the nation are waking up with a heavy heart at the news of the passing of Trevor Adair. Rest In Peace

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Trevor Adair Death -Dead :Former Clemson men’s soccer head coach has died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.