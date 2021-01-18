Trevor Albrecht Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sergeant Trevor Albrecht of Kenoshahas Died.

Sergeant Trevor Albrecht has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Kenosha Police Department 10h · It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Sergeant Trevor Albrecht. Trevor passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident in northern Wisconsin. Trevor was in charge of our departments Special Investigations Unit. He was also a US Army Veteran. Most importantly he was a Father, Son, Brother and Husband. He left a positive impact on all those he encountered. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Albrecht family during this tragic time.

Tributes

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Our condolences on the loss of an Army Veteran and public servant.

Mr. Ding and Dent

Tears in my eyes as I digest this devastating news. He was such an amazing member of the department and a great human being. I can’t think of anything but great memories of him over the years. I am proud to say I had the honor of working with him.

Linda Kammerzelt

My deepest sympathy to Sergeant Albrecht’s family and his Kenosha Police Department family! Praying for all!

Kristin Towell

Served with Trevor in Iraq in 2006-2007 and was undoubtedly one of the best Army officers I have served with. Prayers to his family.

Karyn Alyssa

A truly devastating loss to his personal family, his law enforcement family, his military family and our community.

Katie Hagen

Nothing harder than this for a wife, kids and family. Love and prayers. Such a devastating loss

Peni Keeling

Rest In Peace. My deepest thought and prayers to his family. He will be missed. 💙

Sandra P. Herrera

Sending my deepest sympathies to his family and friends, including his KPD family. Such a tragic loss, and it sure sounds like heaven gained an angel…

Brent Towle

Condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him. Gods Peace during such a painful time.

Patty Hollatz

RIP Sergeant Albrecht and thank you for your service. Prayers for God’s peace for all who loved him.

Jeannine Salata

How sad. Prayers for his family, friends and co workers. Thank you for your service to the community.

Patti Herholtz Bey

Godspeed Sgt. Albrecht. Deepest condolences to his family and brothers and sisters in uniform. Rest in peace.

Stacey Chovanec

I am so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to his family. Thank you for your service. You will be missed.

Kevin Turner

Sending thoughts and prayers to the Albrecht family and the KPD family

Glendale Police Department – Wisconsin

Our hearts are heavy after hearing of the tragic loss of Sgt. Albrecht. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Kenosha Police Department. RIP #515.

Melody Landwer

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Albrecht Family and Friends. He definitely left an impact on all that knew him.

Kristine Ziesemer

Thank you Trevor for your dedication to keeping our community safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. The department was enriched by you, Trevor. God bless you-Rest in Peace

EM Kelly

Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Kenosha Police, Sgt. Albrecht’s family and friends. In our hearts, Monica Kelly, SIU.

Mary Thorsen-Nolan

Fondest of memories about Trevor. Our hearts go out to the Albrecht family as well as Trevor’s “work family”. Rest In Peace.

Kassendra Oldani-Talley

Thinking and praying for the family of Sergeant Albrecht. We are so sorry for your tragic loss.

Devon Bernal

I’m so sorry for the tragic loss. May God continue to bless and watch over all of his friends and most importantly, his family.

Bruce Gondert

On behalf of the officers with the Town of Oakland Police, we extended our deepest sympathies to family,friends and brothers and sisters of KPD.

RIP our Brother.

Kelly Stockwell

As a young widow myself….. my heart, thoughts and prayers go to his wife and family. …. but I know how she’s feeling…… its a sad day.

Edward Ritacco

My deepest condolences to the Albrecht Family and his Friends along with the Kenosha Police Department.

Christine Fischer

The Genthner family wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Sgt. Albrecht. This is such a tragic loss. Our prayers for his family.

Beth Boettcher

Such a wonderful family affected by this tragic loss. He will surely be missed in the community as well.

Craig Richard

Praying for Sergeant Albrecht’s family and Kenosha Police family. Thank you for your service with the Army and KPD. Rest easy.

Gregory Pawell

Deep condolences to the Albrecht and KPD Families. May he Rest In Peace.

Deepest sympasthy and prayers go out to Trevor’s family and the KPD. He will be sadly missed and he was so appreciated by the Police Department for which he served.

Julie Voss

So very sorry. Your loss is a loss for all of us you served. Rest in peace and prayers for both families, flesh and blue 💙💛

Cathy Savaglio

Prayers of peace and comfort to all his family, friends and loved ones. Thank you to to Sgt Albrecht for your service to our country and our local community.

Michele Thoren

Thank you for your service Trevor. We are honored to have had you as a special individual of our hometown and community. Our deepest condolences to his family and all that loved him.

Donald Tyler

On behalf of my family, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Albrecht family and the Kenosha Police Department.

Becky Fulton Brown

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Albrecht family and the KPD. Trevor was a special soul❤️

Beth Renee Zadrazil

Thoughts & Prayers to Trevor’s family & co-workers! I have known Trevor for many years!

Jody Misch

Sending our prayers to Sergeant Albrecht’s family, and KPD family and friends. Thank you Sergeant Albrecht for your service to our country and to the Kenosha community. With sympathy and prayers 🙏

Jennifer Lynn Gaul

My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him. I feel so incredibly lucky to have known him. He is a true hero! ❤️

Laura Courtier

So sorry for everyone’s loss. I didn’t know Trevor but from what I am hearing he was a wonderful person. My prayers and condolences to all of you. 🙏

Kris N Christopher Kordecki

Our family is sending lots of love to his wife and children in their time of loss. ❤🐾

Kevin C Rown

This is terrible news. SGT Albrecht was a true leader and a giant among men.

Kendall Sinclair

I know their pain. I just buried my 38 year old son and my stepmother in less than two weeks 😢 unbearable pain…

Linda Hoeke

My deepest sympathy goes out to this family. May the Lord be with you.

Alondra Elizabeth

Rest In Peace. May he enjoy the fullness of life in the company of the risen Christ and May those who mourn receive gods gift of peace during their time of grieve

Horace J Staples

Rest in Peace Brother we are praying for you and your family. Godspeed my friend