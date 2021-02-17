Trevor Dannatt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trevor Dannatt has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Trevor Dannatt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
RIP Trevor Dannatt, who has died aged 101. At the LCC and on the Royal Festival Hall design team he helped define British Modernism before he moved on to private practice, latterly with Dannatt Johnson. Images courtesy of the RA. pic.twitter.com/1k6MWBGImX
— RIBA Journal (@RIBAJ) February 17, 2021
