Trevor Dannatt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trevor Dannatt – the last survivor of the group of architects who worked on the Royal Festival Hall has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Trevor Dannatt – the last survivor of the group of architects who worked on the Royal Festival Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Trevor Dannatt – the last survivor of the group of architects who worked on the Royal Festival Hall @southbankcentre – has died aged 101 https://t.co/7gudpZw8Ra
— London SE1 Community Website (@se1) February 19, 2021
London SE1 Community Website @se1 Trevor Dannatt – the last survivor of the group of architects who worked on the Royal Festival Hall @southbankcentre – has died aged 101
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.