Trevor Donie Death – Dead :  Trevor Donie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Trevor Donie and I raced against each other all the way back on Kawasaki 60’s during the Action Sports arenacross days. I never really hit the big amateur events growing up but every once in a while we’d cross paths at some local race. We fell out of touch for a number of years, then every once in a while somehow we’d catch up briefly online, but I enjoyed chatting with him because he was such a good dude. Over the last number of years we lost touch again and it bums me out that it went that way. Not because of anything bad, just how life goes at times. I hope you’re at peace now and one day I’ll see you again and catch up once more. #RIP