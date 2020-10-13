Trevor Donie Death – Dead : Trevor Donie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Trevor Donie has died, according to a statement posted online on October 12. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Wow, hard to believe I’m even seeing this right now. We lost another member of the racing family yesterday.Trevor Donie and I raced against each other all the way back on Kawasaki 60’s during the Action Sports arenacross days. I never really hit the big amateur events growing up but every once in a while we’d cross paths at some local race. We fell out of touch for a number of years, then every once in a while somehow we’d catch up briefly online, but I enjoyed chatting with him because he was such a good dude. Over the last number of years we lost touch again and it bums me out that it went that way. Not because of anything bad, just how life goes at times. I hope you’re at peace now and one day I’ll see you again and catch up once more. #RIP #TD5
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Rest In Peace buddy. We had many fun times, memories, and most of all laughs. You had a huge heart and an incredible sense of humor. You are the person that taught me to never settle for 2nd place by throwing my second place trophy out the window on the way home from the racetrack. I still tell this story all the time and I have not picked up a second place trophy ever since.
