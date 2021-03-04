Trevor Gutierrez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Trevor Gutierrez has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021
Gutierrez and Trevor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.
Taylor Burdette Hawkes 13h · Big Trev, all the memories, all the laughs, jokes, and arguments. Thank you so much for those! There isn’t a single memory with you in it that isn’t a great or funny one! You could make anyone laugh and you were a very thoughtful friend. You are so loved Trev and will be greatly missed! Pray for Carly Gum Gutierrez and Trevor’s whole family, they need all the pray warriors they can get!
Wanda Wiseman
We are praying for all of his family and friends!!!
Linda Sue Taylor Smith
Praying for his wife. He was such a sweet person. Praying for all of you who called him friend. I love you Taylor.
Kenya Champion Middleton
Our Publix family is heartbroken, we lost one of our own yesterday… praying for comfort and peace for his family and friends during the difficult time rest well friend
