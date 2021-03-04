Trevor Gutierrez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Trevor Gutierrez has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Gutierrez and Trevor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Taylor Burdette Hawkes 13h · Big Trev, all the memories, all the laughs, jokes, and arguments. Thank you so much for those! There isn’t a single memory with you in it that isn’t a great or funny one! You could make anyone laugh and you were a very thoughtful friend. You are so loved Trev and will be greatly missed! Pray for Carly Gum Gutierrez and Trevor’s whole family, they need all the pray warriors they can get!

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Wanda Wiseman

We are praying for all of his family and friends!!!

Linda Sue Taylor Smith

Praying for his wife. He was such a sweet person. Praying for all of you who called him friend. I love you Taylor.

Kenya Champion Middleton

Our Publix family is heartbroken, we lost one of our own yesterday… praying for comfort and peace for his family and friends during the difficult time rest well friend

