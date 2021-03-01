Trevor Norton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Trevor Norton has Died .

Just heard the sad news from an old Isle of Man colleague that our Prof from back in the day, Trevor Norton, has died. Anyone who knew him appreciated his sharp wit and twinkle in the eye. A real loss. pic.twitter.com/5UQ7ai3OxH — Martin Attrill (@mjattrill) March 1, 2021

Very sad to hear this. Prof Norton knew how to capture the imagination & inspire enthusiasm. When I studied & later worked at Port Erin Marine Lab Trevor always had a smile & a tale to enthral us all with. He’ll be sadly missed. https://twitter.com/mjattrill/status/1366319813992345603

