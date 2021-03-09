Trevor Peacock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Trevor Peacock, star of The Vicar of Dibley Passed Away.
Trevor Peacock, star of The Vicar of Dibley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.
Trevor Peacock, star of The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 89. The actor, who also appeared in My Family, Hotel Babylon and Jonathan Creek, was best-known for playing Jim Trott in the BBC sitcom alongside Dawn French’s Geraldine Granger. His passing was confirmed in a statement from his agent on behalf of his family, which read: ‘Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8 from a dementia-related illness.’
Source: Vicar Of Dibley Star Trevor Peacock Dies Aged 89 – UNILAD
Julie Pettigrew
Another brilliant cast member sadly gone. Loved Vicar of Dibley. RIP
Sam Storrs
Based on a bloke from the writers childhood that always started his sentences with no, great character R.I.P
Elliot Frost
No no no noooo RIP Trevor you made me laugh so much thank you
Susan Jane Anderson
Brilliant actor and hilarious in the part .RIP Trevor.
Dean Alexander Jones
rip only watching him in midsummer murders yesterday
Steve Pearson-Smith
No no no no no no no yes it is such sad news!! Loved the original Dibley watch them all over Christmas and enjoyed the new ones!! Trevor Peacock you will be sadly missed!! R.I.P ( Jim Trot)
Bron McIntyre
Loved his character in the vicar of dibley!! RIP Trevor
Jarron Remington
Just started watching this again, and am saddened to hear this.
Sean Rovea-Franco
The family have requested no no no no no no no no flowers.
