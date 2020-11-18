Trevor Phillips Death -Dead : Former Rotherham United striker Trevor Phillips has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Rotherham United striker Trevor Phillips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

OBITUARY | Trevor Phillips – 1952-2020 Everyone at Rotherham United has been saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker, Trevor, aged 68. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Once a Miller, Always a Miller.https://t.co/CEFd9nxoR9 pic.twitter.com/3RCUowiy8l — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 17, 2020

Tributes

READ | Breck's tribute to former teammate Trevor.@JohnBreckin has expressed his sadness following the passing of his friend and former teammate, Trevor Phillips. Read Breck's words on the ex-Millers forward, here.#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/H9S1wY2kET — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 17, 2020