Trevor Phillips Death -Dead : Former Rotherham United striker Trevor Phillips has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 18, 2020
0 Comment

Trevor Phillips Death -Dead : Former Rotherham United striker Trevor Phillips has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Rotherham United striker Trevor Phillips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“Rotherham United on Twitter: “OBITUARY | Trevor Phillips – 1952-2020 Everyone at Rotherham United has been saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker, Trevor, aged 68. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Once a Miller, Always a Miller. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.