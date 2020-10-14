Trevor Pierce Death – Dead :Trevor Pierce Obituary :Syracuse University Student dies after a collision with an SU trolley..

By | October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Trevor Pierce Death – Dead :Trevor Pierce Obituary :Syracuse University Student dies after a collision with an SU trolley..

Trevor Daley Pierce has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“SU Campus on Twitter: “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trevor Daley Pierce. This is a difficult time for our community; counseling and additional services and support are available. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Trevor Pierce Death – Dead :Trevor Pierce Obituary :Syracuse University Student dies after a collision with an SU trolley..


Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.