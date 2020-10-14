Trevor Pierce Death – Dead :Trevor Pierce Obituary :Syracuse University Student dies after a collision with an SU trolley..

Trevor Daley Pierce has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“SU Campus on Twitter: “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trevor Daley Pierce. This is a difficult time for our community; counseling and additional services and support are available. ”

A Syracuse University student has died after being struck earlier today by an SU trolley. Trevor Daley Pierce, a first-year student from New Hampshire, was studying political philosophy at SU. He was also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program. @CitrusTVNews https://t.co/wTkLxVXEre — Ricky ”Reports” Sayer (@RickyReports) October 14, 2020

Syracuse University freshman Trevor D. Pierce died Tuesday night after colliding with an SU trolley on the intersection of Waverly and Comstock Avenues. “This is an unthinkable loss,” said Dean of Students Marianne Thomson. @CitrusTVNews https://t.co/8Fz5HnE35a pic.twitter.com/YkCCazb989 — Erin Lyons (@ErinKLyons) October 14, 2020

We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trevor Daley Pierce. This is a difficult time for our community; counseling and additional services and support are available. https://t.co/KAiLXoqrgW — SU Campus (@SUcampus) October 14, 2020

Tributes

A candlelight vigil was displayed by students on the corner of Comstock & Waverly Avenue, in honor of Trevor Pierce, ‘24. Pierce was struck and killed by a ‘Cuse Trolley earlier this evening. @CitrusTVNews pic.twitter.com/acBnWrxaxv — Trey Redfield (@Trey_Redfield) October 14, 2020



