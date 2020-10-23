Trevor Till Death – Dead : Trevor Till Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Trevor Till has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Seneca Irish T&F on Twitter: “The Seneca Community lost an amazing young man. Recent grad Trevor Till was a kind young man with so many talents. Trevor was a great competitor that had a tremendous work ethic. He will be greatly missed. Keep his family and the SHS community in your thoughts and prayers. ”

The Seneca Community lost an amazing young man. Recent grad Trevor Till was a kind young man with so many talents. Trevor was a great competitor that had a tremendous work ethic. He will be greatly missed. Keep his family and the SHS community in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/MBgn1Ai5Sy — Seneca Irish T&F (@IrishtrackF) October 23, 2020

Tributes

