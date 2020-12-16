Trevor Woods Death -Obituary – Dead : Trevor Woods has Died .
Trevor Woods has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
L.E.As Diner 10 hrs · We like many of you are very saddened to learn the passing of Trevor Woods. Trevor bought Doug’s when we bought the Diner. He would come in and sit and grab something to eat and we always enjoyed talking to him and he would sit and talk with our youngest son. Anytime Eathan would see Trevor walk across the street he would have to run to the window to wave to him. We like many people are going to miss him very much. Our thoughts, prayers and hearts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.
Source: (20+) L.E.As Diner – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Joyce Burnham Moulton wrote
Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family.
