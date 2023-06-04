“Tri-fold presentation boards” : Pack of 30 White Tri-fold Display/Presentation Boards, 40″x28″ by RiteCo 22128

Pack of 30 RiteCo 22128 Tri-fold Display/Presentation Boards, White, 40″x28″



Price: $65.00 - $59.77

(as of Jun 04,2023 09:25:53 UTC – Details)





Tri-Fold display/presentation boards are versatile and practical tools that can be used for a variety of purposes. These boards are 40″ x 28″ in size and come in a pack of 30, making them ideal for group projects or classroom activities. The boards are white in color, providing a neutral background for displays and presentations.

One of the most popular uses of Tri-Fold display boards is for science projects. These boards provide an excellent platform for students to showcase their scientific discoveries and experiments. The three-panel design of the board makes it easy to organize the information and present it in a clear and concise manner. Students can use the board to display their data, graphs, and other relevant information. Additionally, the board can be used to present the hypothesis, research question, and methodology used in the experiment. Overall, Tri-Fold display boards are an essential tool for science fairs, classroom presentations, and other science-related activities.

Another creative use of Tri-Fold display boards is for puppet shows. These boards provide a backdrop for puppet shows and allow children to create their own unique stories and characters. The boards can be decorated with colorful images and designs, making the puppet show more engaging and visually appealing. The three-panel design of the board allows children to create different scenes and settings for their puppet shows. The boards are also lightweight and easy to transport, making them ideal for school events or community gatherings.

Finally, Tri-Fold display boards can be used for many other types of displays. These boards are commonly used for art exhibits, poster presentations, and business displays. The neutral white color of the board allows for a wide range of customization options, making it easy to create a unique and eye-catching display. The boards are also durable and can be reused multiple times, making them a cost-effective option for businesses and organizations.

In conclusion, Tri-Fold display/presentation boards are an essential tool for students, educators, and businesses alike. These boards are versatile, practical, and easy to use, making them ideal for a variety of purposes. Whether you are creating a science project, a puppet show, or a business display, Tri-Fold display boards provide an excellent platform for showcasing your ideas and creativity. With a pack of 30 boards, you will have plenty of opportunities to explore different uses and applications for these versatile tools.



