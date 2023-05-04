trial. : Key Moments from the Ed Sheeran Trial: From Singing in Court to a Dramatic Collapse

Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Infringement Trial Over “Thinking Out Loud”

After a two-week trial, British singer Ed Sheeran has won the copyright infringement case brought against him by the descendants of Marvin Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend. The lawsuit alleged that Sheeran and co-writer Amy Wadge had stolen “the heart” of Gaye’s 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On” by using “melodic, harmonic and rhythmic compositions” that were “substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition” of the song for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud”.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ben Crump, played a video of Sheeran transitioning seamlessly between “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On” during a concert in Zurich, arguing that it amounted to a confession. However, Sheeran’s defense rested on the ubiquity of certain musical standards and chord progressions, which are not owned by a single artist. Sheeran argued that most pop songs can fit over most pop songs and that if he had done what he was accused of doing, he would have been an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.

Sheeran pulled out a guitar several times during the trial, appeared to threaten the end of his career if he lost and expressed disdain for a case that had “a whiff of the US celebrity lawsuit about it”. Sheeran’s legal team argued in court that his hit ballad and Gaye’s tune “share versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters”.

The singer said in court that he’d received encouragement from other songwriters worried about the trial’s implication for future litigation over their work. No names were offered, but the musician said others were “cheering” him on.

Sheeran’s cheerful concert demeanor soured on Monday when asked by his lawyer, Ilene Farkas, on what would happen if the plaintiffs won ownership over the chord progression at question. “If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping,” he answered. “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”

A different verdict would have been a problem for Sheeran, whose new album, “Subtract”, was released on Friday, the day before he kicked off a North American tour in Arlington, Texas.

During the trial, Sheeran performed another mini-concert, using his guitar to demonstrate how a common chord progression could allow him to transition easily between “Thinking Out Loud”, “Let’s Get It On” and many other popular songs. Sheeran played a mash-up of his music as well as hits from Van Morrison, Blackstreet, Nina Simone and Bill Withers, as evidence that songs with similar structures can be seamlessly blended.

Sheeran’s first day of testimony was temporarily halted due to a medical emergency on behalf of one of the plaintiffs. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the daughter of Gaye’s late co-writer Ed Townsend, collapsed and had to be carried out of court on a stretcher during the defense’s cross-examination of a music expert brought in to testify to the similarity between the two songs.

According to CNN, Townsend Griffin, wearing a beige coat emblazoned with the word “dignity” on the back, collapsed after her knees buckled and eyes closed, leading representatives from both legal teams to assist her amid shouts to call 911. She was removed from court on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital for what her lawyer later said was a pre-existing medical condition.

Earlier that day, said expert, musicologist Alexander Stewart, drew stifled laughs from several in the court room when he played an AI rendition of “Let’s Get It On” to demonstrate the two songs’ similarities, if one removed “groove” and other production elements from the track. Even Sheeran reportedly smiled as the computer voice “sang” Gaye’s sensual lyrics as part of a legal strategy.

One of several headlines from the two-week trial concerned what was happening far from the courtroom: Sheeran’s grandmother’s funeral. At the premiere of his new Disney+ docuseries “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” in New York on Tuesday, Sheeran revealed that his grandmother was laid to rest in Ireland while he was required to be in New York for the trial.

In conclusion, the case has been an interesting one for both the music industry and fans alike. While Sheeran has come out victorious, the trial has raised questions about the originality of music and how similar songs can be before they are considered to be infringing on each other’s copyright.

News Source : Adrian Horton

Source Link :Singing in court to a dramatic collapse: key moments from the Ed Sheeran trial | Ed Sheeran/