“tribal member shooting investigation” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member

US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police Following Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member today 2023.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by US Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. The incident occurred when agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation, and the victim has been identified as Raymond Mattia.

News Source : Associated Press

FBI investigation Tribal police Fatal shooting US Border Patrol agents Tribal member