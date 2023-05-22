“Tribal member shooting investigation” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member

US Border Patrol Agents under Investigation for Fatally Shooting Tribal Member; FBI and Tribal Police Lead Probe today 2023.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by US Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in the shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo. The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The victim was identified as Nation member Raymond Mattia. Mattia had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

Read Full story : FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents /

News Source : The Seattle Times

FBI investigation Tribal police Fatal shooting US Border Patrol Tribal member