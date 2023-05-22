“tribal member shooting investigation” today : US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member

US Border Patrol Agents Under Investigation by FBI and Tribal Police for Fatal Shooting of Tribal Member today 2023.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. The victim, Raymond Mattia, had reportedly called Border Patrol for assistance in removing migrants who had trespassed into his yard. Mattia was shot by agents when he went outside to greet them. The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

News Source : Associated Press

