Tribal Police Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Fatalities of Chefornak Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Christopher Wasili, a 39-year-old from Chefornak, allegedly fired shots at tribal police officers using a rifle. In response, one of the officers used their personal handgun to shoot Wasili.

Alaska Native police shooting Officer-involved shooting Chefornak Tribal police shooting victim Alaska Native community violence Police use of force in Alaska villages

News Source : https://www.alaskasnewssource.com

Source Link :Chefornak man killed in tribal police officer-involved shooting/