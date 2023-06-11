Tribal Police Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Fatalities of Chefornak Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Christopher Wasili, a 39-year-old from Chefornak, allegedly fired shots at tribal police officers using a rifle. In response, one of the officers used their personal handgun to shoot Wasili.
- Alaska Native police shooting
- Officer-involved shooting Chefornak
- Tribal police shooting victim
- Alaska Native community violence
- Police use of force in Alaska villages
News Source : https://www.alaskasnewssource.com
Source Link :Chefornak man killed in tribal police officer-involved shooting/