Tribal police officer shoots and kills man in Chefornak today.

According to a report from Alaska State Troopers dispatch, a man was fatally shot by a tribal police officer in the Village of Chefornak and later died at a local clinic. The incident was reported just after midnight on Saturday by tribal police officers. The deceased individual, Christopher Wasili, 39, allegedly fired a rifle at the police officers before being shot by the tribal police officer with a personally owned handgun. Wasili passed away from his injuries at 3:10 a.m. at the clinic. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the incident. Wasili’s next of kin have been notified, and his body has been sent for an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.alaskasnewssource.com

Source Link :Chefornak man killed in tribal police officer-involved shooting/