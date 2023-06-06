Tribute in Memory of Ruth C. Byrd

Ruth C. Byrd Memorial Tribute

In loving memory of Ruth C. Byrd, a remarkable woman who touched the lives of so many people. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was also a respected businesswoman who dedicated her life to helping others.

Ruth had an infectious smile and a heart of gold. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

Ruth was a true inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was a role model for women everywhere, showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

We will miss Ruth dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched. Rest in peace, dear friend.

