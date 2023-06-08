Tribute Pours as Police Trooper Cory Maynard Passes Away: Obituary and Cause of Death

Cory Maynard’s Death and Obituary

The law enforcement community is in mourning following the passing of Trooper Cory Maynard. Maynard, who was just 32 years old, died on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Maynard joined the police force in 2014 and was known for his dedication to his job and his community. He was a member of the state police’s K-9 unit and worked tirelessly to keep his fellow citizens safe.

Maynard’s cause of death has not been released, but his passing has been felt deeply by those who knew him. A tribute to Maynard poured in on social media, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the fallen trooper.

Maynard’s colleagues described him as a hardworking and dedicated officer who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and the law enforcement community as a whole.

Rest in peace, Trooper Maynard.

