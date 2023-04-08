Tribute to Golf Pro Willie Milne

Willie Milne, a golfer with exceptional talent, has passed away.

Remembering Scottish Golf Legend Willie Milne

Born on July 13, 1951, and passing away on January 31, 2023, Willie Milne will always be remembered as one of the greatest Scottish golfers, known for his tremendous talent as an amateur and a successful career as a professional golfer.

Amateur Career

Willie Milne was known for his impressive physical attributes, standing at 6’ 3” and weighing over 16 stone. He was a self-taught golfer with a natural and smooth swing, who excelled in the amateur ranks from a young age. He represented both Scotland and Great Britain and Ireland at youth level before earning a senior call-up, notably in 1973 in the Walker Cup against the U.S.A. He won both of his singles matches, contributing greatly to the team’s victory.

Professional Career

Willie turned professional shortly after the Walker Cup, and he quickly found success at the Lusaka Open in Zambia, followed by back-to-back victories in the Northern Open in his native Scotland. Willie was beaten to the French Open title by one stroke by fellow Scot Bernard Gallacher in 1979, where he managed to leave players such as Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Tony Jacklin, and Gary Player behind.

In the 1980s, Willie became a club pro, representing Great Britain twice in the P.G.A. Cup against the U.S.A. Willlie held a number of club posts and was the Director of Golf for four years at the prestigious Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in Dornoch, where he met his lifelong partner, Silvia. They went on to set up Golfglobal Limited, a thriving golf travel business based in Munich, where Willie resided from 2002 onwards.

Early Life

Willie Milne was the only child of William and Agnes nee Retson Milne, raised in Drummond Street in the village of Muthill, near Crieff, where his father ran a newsagent’s business. Tragedy struck in December 1960 when Willie’s father died in a road traffic accident. Willie attended Morrison’s Academy in Crieff where he showcased his abilities in rugby and badminton.

Golfing Career

Willie started playing golf as a youngster and soon demonstrated outstanding aptitude, supported by his devoted mother. After playing at Muthill, he joined Crieff Golf Club, where he won the club championship for four consecutive years from 1970 and set a course record of 60 at the age of 20. He moved to study surveying at college in Glasgow, but his love for golf took over, thanks to sponsorship that allowed him to travel to Florida for warm-weather practice.

Willie was known for his long, straight drives and excellent touch around the greens. By the age of 19, he was off scratch, and by 21, he was the youngest ‘plus handicap’ player in Scotland, achieving plus 1. After his youth international representation and third place in the British Youths’ Championship, he was selected for Scotland as a senior in the 1972 Home Internationals, helping them retain the trophy.

In 1973, Willie was the youngest member of the Scotland team in the European Amateur Team Championships in Penina, Portugal, where he recorded the equal-best qualifying round before winning all of his singles against Germany, Sweden and England, helping the team secure second place.

Professional Career Continued

In his successful golf career, Willie qualified for five Open Championships, where he played practice rounds with legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Although he primarily became a club pro in 1980, Willie continued to compete and represented Britain twice in the P.G.A. Cup against the U.S.A. in Tennessee and Illinois in 1982 and 1986, remaining undefeated in singles.

In 1999, Willie played the third round as a marker for Martyn Thompson in the Open at Carnoustie, where he recorded an excellent 76 in very testing conditions, better than many top players.

Later Life & Legacy

In later years, Willie enjoyed travelling worldwide in connection with Golfglobal Ltd, organising bespoke golf experiences for international clients. He is remembered as a friendly, sociable, and sincere character who lived a fulfilling life. Willie is survived by his partner, Silvia.