Tribute to the Memory of Ruth C. Byrd

Ruth C. Byrd Memorial Tribute

The world lost a remarkable woman on October 12, 2021, with the passing of Ruth C. Byrd. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Ruth was born in 1943 in New York City and grew up in a humble home with her parents and siblings. She attended college and earned a degree in education, which she used to teach in the local school system for over 30 years.

Ruth was a woman of faith and was actively involved in her church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She was also passionate about serving her community and volunteered at various organizations, including the local food bank and homeless shelter.

Ruth was a loving wife to her late husband, John, for over 50 years. Together, they raised three children and instilled in them the values of hard work, kindness, and compassion. She was also a doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren, who brought her immense joy and pride.

Ruth will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and selfless person who always put others before herself. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

Rest in peace, Ruth C. Byrd. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

