Tribute Today : “Family of Brixton stabbing victim mourn loss of ‘smart and affectionate’ daughter”

Woman Stabbed to Death in South-West London

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death in south-west London during a daylight attack has paid tribute to her. Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, aged 31, was attacked in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, just after 4 pm on Monday.

Arrest Made in Connection with the Murder

The Metropolitan police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody. Officers were granted a warrant of further detention at Croydon magistrates court on Wednesday.

The Family’s Tribute to Johanita

On Thursday, Johanita’s family released a joint statement paying tribute to her. They described her as a smart, dedicated, and loving girl who always helped anyone and had not a bad bone in her body. They said they could not believe such a senseless crime had happened and that they would forever carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did.

Police Investigation

Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to Johanita’s family. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command are leading the investigation and have carried out inquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area and speaking to several witnesses.

Based on these initial inquiries, it is believed that Johanita was walking along Stockwell Park Walk when she was approached from behind by a man who attacked her. It is not believed that the man was known to her.

Conclusion

This shocking incident has left Johanita’s family and the local community devastated. The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist the police with their inquiries.

News Source : Jamie Grierson

