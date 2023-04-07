Tributes for late Singapore footballer Karthik Raj

After the passing of Singaporean footballer Karthik Raj, aged 25, numerous tributes have been made. One tribute stated that it was time for him to samba up in the heavens.

Singapore football player Karthik Raj Manimaren passed away on April 5, while on a pre-season trip with his teammates to Kuala Lumpur. He collapsed on April 1 and was taken to Kuala Lumpur’s General Hospital via ambulance. He was then medically repatriated to Singapore via air ambulance the following day and taken to Singapore General Hospital for urgent medical care. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, he passed away on April 5.

Karthik had played for the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) team in the Singapore Football League Division 1 (SFL1) and was a former national youth player. He had also played for other premier league clubs including Hougang United and Balestier Khalsa. He clinched the SFL1 title with the SKA team last year and was voted “young player of the year” by his teammates.

Tributes poured in for Karthik after his passing, with many remembering him as a great footballer and a kind-hearted person who touched the hearts of many. He was nicknamed Karthik Jr or KJR, after his idol, Brazilian player Neymar Jr.

The Football Association of Singapore shared their condolences, while SKA also expressed their sadness over the loss of such a wonderful person. Karthik’s former teammates and friends also took to social media to remember him and offer their condolences.

Karthik’s passing is a great loss to the local football community, and he will always be remembered for his talent, determination, and kind spirit. Rest in peace, Karthik.

