Tributes for S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole after passing at 46

Numerous tributes pour in for Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 following his untimely death at the age of 46.

S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Found Dead at Home in Dorset

The music world is in mourning as Paul Cattermole, a former member of the band S Club 7, was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday 6th April 2023. The cause of death is currently unknown and is being investigated by Dorset Police, although there are no suspicious circumstances.

Paul’s family, friends, and former band members have released a statement requesting privacy at this difficult time. They have expressed their shock and sadness over the sudden and unexpected passing of their beloved son, brother, and friend.

Paul Cattermole was born on March 7th, 1977, in St Albans, Hertfordshire. He rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the British pop group S Club 7. The group, which consisted of seven members, enjoyed tremendous success with hits such as “Bring It All Back,” “Reach,” and “Don’t Stop Movin’.” They also had their TV show, Miami 7, which ran from 1999 to 2000.

In February 2023, S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour set to take place in October 2023. The news was met with excitement from fans, with the band promising to perform all their greatest hits.

Tributes have poured in for Paul, with many celebrities and fans expressing their condolences on social media. Vernon Kay, who worked with the band during his career in TV, tweeted: “He always had time for a chat. RIP.” Lorraine Kelly spoke about Paul’s gentle and shy nature, which she observed in the many interviews she conducted with the band.

Fans also took to social media to pay their respects, with one writing, “Part of a group who made that particular generation of children happy and energetic with addictive songs and dance moves. Rest In Peace Paul.”

Paul’s death is a tremendous loss to the music industry, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.