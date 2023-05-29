Tributes paid to victims of fatal crash in Victoria’s southwest, including Alicia Montebello and Joshua Elms.

Joshua Elms – Father mourns the loss of his son in tragic Victorian car crash : Fatal crash in Victoria’s southwest claims lives of mother and three teenagers, one survivor in critical condition

The families of two victims who died in a tragic car crash in Victoria’s southwest have paid tribute to their loved ones. The crash occurred in Bochara, and resulted in the death of a mother and three teenagers, while a 17-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. The teens are believed to be students at Baimbridge College in nearby Hamilton. The older woman has been identified as Alicia Montebello, while one of the 17-year-old boys has been named as Joshua Elms. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree at an “exceptionally high speed” along a narrow road. The community has been rocked by the news and floral tributes have been laid at the entrance of the school. Victoria’s road toll has now reached 130, which is higher than the same time last year.

