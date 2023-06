Nottingham Stabbing: Three Victims Identified

Nottingham news Barnaby Webber Grace Kumar Tributes Horrific incident

In Nottingham, three victims of a horrific incident have been identified as tributes pour in. Their names are Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar, and Ian Coates.The Nottingham stabbing has shocked the community and our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims.