Trilochan Kanungo Passed Away : Remembering the Legacy and Contributions of the Legendary Economist Trilochan Kanungo, who has Passed Away

The Passing of Trailblazing Economist Trilochan Kanungo: Remembering His Contributions and Legacy in Economics

Remembering Trilochan Kanungo: An Indian Economist

Introduction

The Indian economics community mourns the passing of Trilochan Kanungo, a renowned economist who made significant contributions to the discipline.

A Visionary Economist

Kanungo was a visionary economist who recognized the importance of developing an indigenous framework for economic analysis. His dissertation, completed in the 1960s, laid the groundwork for housing economics in India by exploring the relationship between urbanization, housing finance, and fiscal policies.

An Accomplished Academic and Administrator

Kanungo served several universities and institutions in India and abroad, including Utkal University where he initiated the Department of Economics. He later joined the Reserve Bank of India as a Deputy Governor before becoming a prominent member of international organizations such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

Contributions to Economics Literature

Kanungo’s contributions to the economics literature were significant. He authored several books and research papers that focused on applying economic principles to real-world scenarios.

Advocating for Economic Reforms in India

Kanungo was a prominent advocate of economic reforms in India, arguing that market-oriented policies were essential for sustained economic growth.

In Conclusion

Trilochan Kanungo was a remarkable economist whose vision and professionalism have impacted generations of economists in India and beyond. He will undoubtedly be missed by the economics community.